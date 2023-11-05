CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect CymaBay Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.78 million. On average, analysts expect CymaBay Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average is $12.05.

Insider Transactions at CymaBay Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $68,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $921,026.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,474.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $68,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,962 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,869. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 26.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 20,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 21,961 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,466,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after acquiring an additional 142,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 940,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 145,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBAY. UBS Group upped their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

