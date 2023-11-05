Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Barclays

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Dana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Dana from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Dana in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.43.

NYSE DAN opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.25. Dana has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $19.75.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dana will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.55%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in Dana by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dana during the third quarter worth $567,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Dana during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,080,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Dana by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 21,788 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Dana by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 116,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 39,515 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

