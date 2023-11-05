Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DAR shares. TheStreet downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DAR

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 58,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $3,816,032.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,416,781.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 58,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $3,816,032.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,416,781.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary W. Mize acquired 1,550 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,848.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 212,999 shares of company stock worth $13,533,010 over the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $816,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 8.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.1% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 49,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $1,459,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of DAR opened at $45.22 on Friday. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $38.97 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.11.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Free Report

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.