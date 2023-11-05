Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $1.94 Million Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARW. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.
Arrow Electronics Stock Up 0.8 %
ARW stock opened at $120.95 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.01 and a 52 week high of $147.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.44.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.67.
About Arrow Electronics
Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.
