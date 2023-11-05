Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $1.94 Million Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARW. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 0.8 %

ARW stock opened at $120.95 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.01 and a 52 week high of $147.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Arrow Electronics

About Arrow Electronics

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.