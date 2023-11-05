Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 183,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,755,000 after acquiring an additional 23,540 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $304,279.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $88.87 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.27 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -830.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

