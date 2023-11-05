Dean Investment Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Fox Factory worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 77.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 31.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in Fox Factory by 8.0% in the first quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 42,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FOXF. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fox Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Fox Factory Price Performance

FOXF opened at $60.53 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $400.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.67 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 9,129 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $1,040,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 9,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,706.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Stecher sold 2,300 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fox Factory

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.