Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 149 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,121 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $389,527,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 298.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,492,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,684 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 617.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 583,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,839,000 after purchasing an additional 502,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 41,839.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 433,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,043,000 after purchasing an additional 432,623 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $335.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $330.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.09 and a fifty-two week high of $358.02.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.86.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

