Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 1,698 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 75.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,561,000 after purchasing an additional 31,659 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 171,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA opened at $33.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $51.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average of $43.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.41.

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

