Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,787 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 18,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 75,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 42,888 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 152,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after buying an additional 73,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $807,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,192 shares in the company, valued at $7,478,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,493 shares of company stock worth $1,787,233. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 4.2 %

DAL opened at $33.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.57. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.58%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

