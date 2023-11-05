Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.18-2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.

Shares of NYSE DLX traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.53. The company had a trading volume of 254,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,209. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77. Deluxe has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $571.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.75 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 24.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Deluxe will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deluxe from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Deluxe from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deluxe

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLX. Quarry LP raised its stake in Deluxe by 50.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Deluxe by 25.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deluxe during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Deluxe during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Deluxe by 21.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Data Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services, as well as web hosting and design services.

