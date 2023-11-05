DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.21 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.50.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barrington Research dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.13.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.
