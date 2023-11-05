Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 15.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in ResMed by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in ResMed by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the first quarter worth approximately $694,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total transaction of $1,039,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,045,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $271,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,347,711.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total value of $1,039,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,045,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,417 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $152.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.93. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.24 and a 1 year high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.33.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

