Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 579 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities dropped their price target on NetApp from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. William Blair downgraded NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on NetApp from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,234,670.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $69,314.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,234,670.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,145. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $75.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $80.53.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

