Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Michael W. Michelson acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.50 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,385 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $390,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090. Insiders own 0.95% of the company's stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 1.3 %

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

NYSE ZBH opened at $108.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $149.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 39.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.65.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

