Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 219.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.86.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total value of $18,933,915.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,583,118.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total transaction of $18,933,915.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,583,118.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane Cecile Sherburne sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total value of $813,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,641.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,646 shares of company stock worth $25,717,295. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

TDY stock opened at $379.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.02. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $364.98 and a 12-month high of $448.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $403.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.85.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

