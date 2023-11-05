Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $723,000 Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 80.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 57.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 213.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $550,939.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,650,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,472,308.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $76.01 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

