Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $699,000 in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 98,060.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,665,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660,806 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,327,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,395 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,182,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,915 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,494,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,512,000 after acquiring an additional 862,270 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,797,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average of $45.08. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $56.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

