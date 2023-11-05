Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 12,322 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5,380.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,322 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,147 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543,516 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,842,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,027 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,703,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,136,000 after acquiring an additional 610,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,810,000 after acquiring an additional 527,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

OKE stock opened at $66.84 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.09.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

