Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,536 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.7 %

KHC stock opened at $33.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.50.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. HSBC started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

