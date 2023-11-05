Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter worth $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP purchased a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter worth $34,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

American Water Works Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE:AWK opened at $130.04 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.25 and a 12 month high of $162.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.71%.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

