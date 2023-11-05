Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,919 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 79.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,919 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 16.3% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 11,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 30.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Linde during the second quarter valued at $786,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Stock Up 0.7 %

LIN opened at $392.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $190.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $379.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $302.17 and a 12 month high of $395.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on LIN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.50.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

