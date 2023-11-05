Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 420 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Argus raised their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

Paychex Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $110.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.80 and its 200-day moving average is $115.43. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

