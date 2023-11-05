Desjardins Increases Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$28.50

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Free Report) had its price target upped by Desjardins from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.25 to C$25.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.75 to C$26.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.85.

Topaz Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Topaz Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of Topaz Energy stock opened at C$21.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.02. The stock has a market cap of C$3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of C$17.76 and a 12 month high of C$24.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is presently 326.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Topaz Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Marty Staples purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,767.00. Company insiders own 35.75% of the company’s stock.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

