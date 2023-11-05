Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,072,915 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,247 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Devon Energy worth $51,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $13,412,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $74.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.44.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

