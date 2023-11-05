Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.71.

DLR opened at $132.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.29 and its 200 day moving average is $114.19. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $135.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 7,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $806,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 13.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 413,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,993,000 after buying an additional 16,540 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.5% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

