Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Stake Increased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,466 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 1.4% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $15,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAI. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAI stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $23.06 and a 1-year high of $28.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.97.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

