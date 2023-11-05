Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFNM. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 879,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,424,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFNM opened at $46.66 on Friday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $48.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.29.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

