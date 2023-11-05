Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,429,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,813 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $68,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 174,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $47.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.03. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $40.29 and a 1-year high of $49.95.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

