Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 7,209.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,609,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,546,659 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $142,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 177.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $87,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.27. The company had a trading volume of 463,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,075. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.27.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

