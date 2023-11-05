Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Acquired by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,616,003 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,052,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,635,000 after acquiring an additional 115,586 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 5,531,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,419,000 after acquiring an additional 349,883 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,730,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,091,000 after acquiring an additional 392,033 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 504.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,379,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,321 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $22.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.12.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

