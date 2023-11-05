Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Free Report) rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.89. Approximately 750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 152 ($1.85) to GBX 161 ($1.96) in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

