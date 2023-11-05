DISH Network (DISH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DISH Network to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DISH Network Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $5.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average of $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.84. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $17.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on DISH Network from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on DISH Network from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DISH Network

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DISH Network by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,788,000 after buying an additional 597,587 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in DISH Network by 51.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,004,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,430,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,562,000 after purchasing an additional 53,629 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 11.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,824,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,894,000 after purchasing an additional 401,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in DISH Network by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,210,000 after purchasing an additional 53,552 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DISH Network



DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

