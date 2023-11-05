Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Position Raised by Reuter James Wealth Management LLC

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up about 1.1% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $828,901,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,276,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 18.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $963,998,000 after buying an additional 2,738,973 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on D shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.66. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $68.42. The firm has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

