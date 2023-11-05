Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,318 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AVEM traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.39. 422,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $57.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.54.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

