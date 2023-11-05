Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 177.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $87,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

DFAU traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $30.27. The company had a trading volume of 463,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,075. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $32.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.27.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.