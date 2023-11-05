Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Has $13.25 Million Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 383,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises approximately 11.8% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $13,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $209,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.76. 303,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,068. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $36.22.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.