Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.5% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.92. The company had a trading volume of 375,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,306. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.17. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $45.38. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

