Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Sells 497 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises 0.8% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.16. 386,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,139. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.96. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $32.36.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

