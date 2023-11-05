Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Trading Up 1.9%

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 127 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 123.20 ($1.50). Approximately 4,874,683 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 2,075,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120.90 ($1.47).

Dr. Martens Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 947.69, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.29, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 137.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 143.25.

Dr. Martens Company Profile

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

