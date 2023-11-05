Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.36.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $90.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.60 and its 200-day moving average is $91.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $106.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

