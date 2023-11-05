Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eaton by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,538,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,833,676,000 after buying an additional 1,358,584 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eaton by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 208.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,726,354,000 after buying an additional 6,812,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,084,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,210,672,000 after purchasing an additional 136,334 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,465,000 after purchasing an additional 302,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $214.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.58. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $150.86 and a 52-week high of $240.44. The firm has a market cap of $85.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC boosted their target price on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Argus boosted their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.23.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

