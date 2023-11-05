Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.
Ebix Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of EBIX stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.21. Ebix has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $32.87. The company has a market cap of $191.59 million, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.61.
Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Ebix had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $118.43 million for the quarter.
Ebix Company Profile
Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. The company develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.
