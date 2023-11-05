Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Ebix Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of EBIX stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.21. Ebix has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $32.87. The company has a market cap of $191.59 million, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.61.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Ebix had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $118.43 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ebix by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ebix by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 267,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 99,533 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its stake in Ebix by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ebix by 403.6% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in Ebix by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 286,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 114,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. The company develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

