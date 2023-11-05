ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) & OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS) Head to Head Survey

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) and OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.2% of ECARX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of OMNIQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of ECARX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of OMNIQ shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ECARX and OMNIQ’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECARX $515.70 million 0.33 -$223.18 million N/A N/A OMNIQ $100.28 million 0.05 -$13.61 million ($1.99) -0.32

Volatility and Risk

OMNIQ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ECARX.

ECARX has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OMNIQ has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ECARX and OMNIQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECARX N/A N/A -31.42% OMNIQ -15.20% N/A -22.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ECARX and OMNIQ, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECARX 0 0 1 0 3.00 OMNIQ 0 0 1 0 3.00

ECARX presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 121.73%. OMNIQ has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 993.75%. Given OMNIQ’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OMNIQ is more favorable than ECARX.

Summary

ECARX beats OMNIQ on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECARX

ECARX Holdings Inc. develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About OMNIQ

OMNIQ Corp. provides artificial intelligence based solutions in the United States. It provides computerized and machine vision image processing solution to deliver data collection, real time surveillance, and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications. The company offer end-to-end solutions, which includes hardware, software, communications, and lifecycle management services; manufacture and distribute barcode labels, tags, and ribbons, as well as RFID labels and tags; and provides packaged and configurable software, and mobile and wireless equipment. In addition, it provides suite of configurable packaged software solutions comprises Order Entry for access to real-time information and up-to-date data to facilitates and streamline job function; Intelligent Order Entry adds the capability to aging order entry system; and iTrack, an internet tracking system to track and deploy hardware devices; Warehouse, a collection of application for portable to warehouse floor and dock doors. The company also offers WTMiP provides link between corporate and the mobile worker its servers allow files and data to synchronize between the corporate host and laptops, handheld devices, and windows CE or window mobile devices; Easy Order, an on-line purchasing portal which provides customized portal including own unique private on-line store; Quest Total Solutions as a Services including hardware, software, services, and wireless data. Further, it operates media and label business, which is a repeatable easy order online purchasing portal; and serves government agencies and Fortune 500 companies in various sectors including healthcare, food and beverage, manufacturing, retail, distribution, transportation and logistics, and oil, gas, and chemicals. The company was formerly known as Quest Solution, Inc. OMNIQ Corp. was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

