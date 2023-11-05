Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Raised to $193.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $187.00 to $193.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ECL. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $193.00.

ECL opened at $174.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.47 and a 200 day moving average of $175.90. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $131.36 and a fifty-two week high of $191.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in Ecolab by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 11,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

