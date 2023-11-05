Eight Capital Raises Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$65.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective increased by Eight Capital from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CCO. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$56.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$49.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$61.63.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at C$57.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$52.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86. Cameco has a twelve month low of C$28.98 and a twelve month high of C$59.40. The stock has a market cap of C$24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.23). Cameco had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of C$482.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 2.6772062 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

