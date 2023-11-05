Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives $80.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Get Elastic alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ESTC

Elastic Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $72.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.29 and a beta of 0.88. Elastic has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $84.04.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $293.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.65 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 19.33% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $2,034,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at $628,986.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $2,034,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at $628,986.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,118,884.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,953 shares in the company, valued at $24,746,281.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,470 shares of company stock worth $5,651,090. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,634,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,370,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,727,000 after purchasing an additional 157,301 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,851,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,689,000 after purchasing an additional 702,665 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after purchasing an additional 259,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Elastic by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,712,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,829,000 after purchasing an additional 146,397 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.