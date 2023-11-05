Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.13.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.0 %

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts stock opened at $129.59 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $140.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.24. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total transaction of $132,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,376.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $244,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,516.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total transaction of $132,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,376.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,704 shares of company stock valued at $3,377,188. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

