Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lowered its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Enbridge Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.36 and a 200-day moving average of $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $42.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.86%.

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.