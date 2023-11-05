Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Encompass Health worth $10,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $577,096.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,975.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $577,096.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,975.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,949.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,405 shares in the company, valued at $35,345,599.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of EHC opened at $64.07 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $72.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

