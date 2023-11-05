Endeavour Silver (EDR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Endeavour Silver to post earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.
Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$67.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.90 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 3.92%.
Endeavour Silver Stock Up 9.2 %
Shares of TSE:EDR opened at C$3.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of C$593.65 million, a PE ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of C$2.81 and a 52 week high of C$6.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.04.
About Endeavour Silver
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.
